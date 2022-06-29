How’s it going? — Someone saw that an intersection was repaved, but a “STOP” was not repainted on the corner of Old County Road and Marine View Avenue in Belmont, it was reported 10:46 a.m. Sunday, June 26.
SAN BRUNO
Fireworks complaint. Someone heard a loud boom and the entire inside of their house lit up on Masson Avenue, it was reported 9:06 p.m. Saturday, June 25.
Grand theft. Someone stole a bike that was worth $1,000 on Glenview Drive, it was reported 7:48 p.m. Saturday, June 25.
Disturbance. Someone threw urine on a car on Cherry Avenue, it was reported 10:45 a.m. Saturday, June 25.
Vehicle code violation. Someone parked their truck on the sidewalk on Mastick Avenue, it was reported 5:42 a.m. Saturday, June 25.
Abandoned vehicle. Someone parked their car for more than five days on Crystal Court, it was reported 1:07 p.m. Friday, June 24.
BURLINGAME
Suspicious vehicle. Someone saw an unfamiliar vehicle in the area on Airport Boulevard, it was reported 10:52 p.m. Sunday, June 26.
Juvenile problem. Someone saw juveniles throwing a football on Primrose Road, it was reported 5:45 p.m. Sunday, June 26.
Fraud. Someone was scammed via the internet on Easton Drive, it was reported 4:41 p.m. Sunday, June 26.
Suspicious circumstances. Someone made unusual comments to a juvenile on Broadway, it was reported 3:01 p.m. Sunday, June 26.
