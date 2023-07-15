Bicycle safety and infrastructure in the county will remain a concern in the coming years due to a need to address and increase safety initiatives, according to a San Mateo County Civil Grand Jury report.

In its report, released July 10, the jury looked at if the county and cities are well positioned to respond to safety concerns and increased bike demand, with calls for further education, coordinated planning and data keeping across cities, and more enforcement of bicycle laws. Many cities do not consistently keep records or data about bicycle near misses, accidents or complaints, losing out on available state and local funding to improve bicycle safety through improvement projects. The report noted a similar 2002 grand jury report about bike safety in the county recommended several changes, but little has changed in the decades following.

