Only tools like these will let us accurately track real data on cycling traffic issues where motorists endanger cyclists.
On July 13, I went to my local police department to report a driver whose car swerved at me while making a dangerous pass. Intentionally swerving a 4,000- to 6,000-pound vehicle at a cyclist puts them in grave danger of great bodily harm. The definition of assault with a dangerous weapon. I was told that unless there was a collision there was nothing that could be done. They couldn’t even reach out to the owner. They couldn’t track the incident.
Cycling is an essential part of the solution of climate change, public health, people based civic structures. And even relieving traffic congestion. The more folks who bike, the fewer cars on the road and the less congestion for those who must drive cars.
But for people to drive bikes they must be safe, and they must feel safe, and that requires real enforcement of laws requiring safe passing of cyclists. And that requires that we have good data about unsafe passes and other abuse of cyclists.
