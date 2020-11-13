A motorcyclist was killed when he went over a cliff Thursday afternoon along state Highway 1 in rural San Mateo County, California Highway Patrol officials said.
The crash was reported at about 3:40 p.m. south of the Devil’s Slide area.
One-way traffic controls were place from about 4:30 p.m. until just before 6 p.m. when the road completely reopened.
