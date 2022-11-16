A Mega Millions lottery ticket sold at a gas station in San Bruno is worth more than $2 million after Tuesday’s drawing, according to California Lottery officials.
The ticket bought at the Shell gas station at 798 El Camino Real matched five numbers — 6, 19, 28, 46 and 61 — missing only the Mega number of 18, making it worth $2,082,652.
