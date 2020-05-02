San Mateo County Manager Mike Callagy said Friday that “May brings new hope” and that residents need to hang in there a bit longer under the guidelines set forth by the county health officer to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
With new orders out this week that extends sheltering in place but allows for more outdoor activity starting Monday, Callagy said the county is making real progress. More changes will be coming this month.
“Just adhere to the orders just a little longer,” he said.
Most are familiar with the orders, but trips out of the house are discouraged, unless for essential errands, and mass gatherings in public are banned. Face coverings are required on essential outings, but not while exercising.
The new orders allow real estate, construction and yard maintenance to continue while nurseries and car dealers with open space car lots can resume operations. Sports such as golf, tennis and skating can resume so long as they don’t require shared equipment. Restrictions at beaches remain the same though residents within 10 miles are allowed to go but cannot sit or bring things like coolers and umbrellas. Beach parking lots remain closed.
On Monday, 13 of the county’s parks will reopen with new protocol including one-way trails and other restrictions. For the most part, case counts remain low and Callagy said residents have done a good job with social distancing.
“We are heading in the right direction,” he said.
On Friday, there were 1,197 positive cases with 51 deaths, a slight increase from the day before. While the county released data on cases by ZIP code this week, Callagy said the information is largely useless.
“Don’t rely on it. It’s truly meaningless data,” he said, adding that citizens need to believe no area is safer than others because coronavirus can spread from asymptomatic people.
The county continues to push on allowing more testing for those with fewer than two symptoms or other frontline workers beyond first responders like police and firefighters. Limited testing kits remain an issue, he said.
Callagy added that the county’s 211 informational phone service has seen numerous calls and that the volume now is allowing for substantially lower wait times than the 10 to 15 minutes seen when it was first rolled out. Calls in the beginning focused more on symptoms and testing while now it’s more on essential businesses, rent, testing availability and gardeners, he said.
