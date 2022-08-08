Project plans for the former Talbot’s site have been submitted to the city for a large affordable housing and office building development covering the entire block.
The project site includes the entire block between Fourth and Fifth avenues, from B Street to Railroad Avenue — including the city-owned parking lot on Fourth Avenue. The project calls for a seven-story building with 60 affordable housing units and a five-story 156,000-square-foot office and retail building. The affordable housing site would be at 307 E. Fourth Ave., while the mixed-use building is at 445 S. B St. Around 128 underground parking spaces would be at the site. The ground floor of the housing development will host Self-Help for the Elderly. The nonprofit helps mostly low-income clients from minority communities and provides services for around 40,000 older adults annually in the Bay Area. The ground floor will also have an open area, administrative offices and other support spaces.
The plans estimate there will be around 13 studio units, 13 one-bedroom units, and 17 units each for two and three bedrooms. Most of the varieties are evenly spread throughout the floors. Studios are around 400 square feet, one bedrooms average 500-650 square feet, two bedrooms 750-850, and three bedrooms 1,100 to 1,230.
The developers, Prometheus, Harvest Properties and Alta Housing, were picked by the City Council in July 2021 as the preferred developers for the Talbot’s site. The former retail store next to the city-owned parking lot closed in 2019 after 66 years. The city had previously declared the parking lot surplus land in January, leading to a bid to acquire the parking lot site and Talbot’s. The developers are in contract for the former Talbot’s store property and had previously been working on acquiring all properties on the block, which are one-story retail buildings. The council has viewed the site as an opportunity to address the affordable housing crisis, with it in downtown and not far from Caltrain. The city will provide a long-term ground lease and approximately $2 million in affordable housing funding to support project financing. The lease allows the city to own the land and lease it out, an agreement for 50 years on average.
