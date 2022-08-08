Project plans for the former Talbot’s site have been submitted to the city for a large affordable housing and office building development covering the entire block.

The project site includes the entire block between Fourth and Fifth avenues, from B Street to Railroad Avenue — including the city-owned parking lot on Fourth Avenue. The project calls for a seven-story building with 60 affordable housing units and a five-story 156,000-square-foot office and retail building. The affordable housing site would be at 307 E. Fourth Ave., while the mixed-use building is at 445 S. B St. Around 128 underground parking spaces would be at the site. The ground floor of the housing development will host Self-Help for the Elderly. The nonprofit helps mostly low-income clients from minority communities and provides services for around 40,000 older adults annually in the Bay Area. The ground floor will also have an open area, administrative offices and other support spaces.

curtis@smdailyjournal.com

(650) 344-5200 ext. 102

Tags

Reporter

Curtis Driscoll covers transportation and the cities of San Mateo, Foster City, Belmont and Half Moon Bay. See my other articles: https://bit.ly/3IruW6p

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription