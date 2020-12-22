Half Moon Bay is moving forward with renovation plans to add a new 440-person capacity amphitheater and play area at John L. Carter Memorial Park for future large music and theater events.
Half Moon Bay is making improvements because it wants a park to host cultural events with local performances and summer day camps. It also wants to increase community recreation at a currently underutilized park, city staff said. Improvements include a new amphitheater with terraced seating and a new stage with storage space complete with a changing room. Terraced steps covered in artificial turf would serve as seating for people, with lawn seating in front of the stage. There would be a wood stage with a concrete base. The amphitheater stage would face north, away from Pilarcitos Creek at the park.
“This is looking more like a Greek amphitheater than I thought when I heard it in July, which appeals to me. It’s a nice classic design,” Planning Commission Chair James Benjamin said.
A children’s play area, picnic area, a restroom and a concession building with a garden rooftop are also in the design plans. The children’s area would be east of the amphitheater stage and have a rubber surface with play structures. The concession building and restroom would be to the west. New signs would be installed at the Main Street park entrance near the Main Street Park Bridge. A new sidewalk would replace the existing sidewalk from Main Street leading to the park. The city would also install a new trail connecting the new buildings, along with landscaping and lighting improvements to the area.
The city will apply in 2021 for funding through Proposition 68, a bond measure that helps fund local park improvements, city staff said. The Planning Commission approved the proposal unanimously at its Dec. 8 meeting. The project fits into the Half Moon Bay City Council’s comprehensive parks master plan approved in 2019.
City staff did community outreach over the past two years to get feedback, including Planning Commission study sessions and public meetings. The city said surveys had shown support for the project because the public wants more areas to watch musical performances, relax and picnic and an expanded place for kids.
The Planning Commission was in support of the project and its potential to increase events in the area. Commissioner Rick Hernandez stated he believed the improvements would drive a lot of good use for the community and support the project.
“I find that the design is harmonious with the environment and something that is going to take what is, frankly, oftentimes an eyesore location and turn it into a true public resource,” Hernandez said. Commissioner Brian Holt said he appreciated city staff’s planning and that Carter Park could accommodate people and events moving forward.
“I think Carter Park is a potential jewel for the community. I would like to see it activated,” said Holt.
Vice Chair Steve Ruddock said he liked the colors and materials designed for the project, and he feels the project works with the environment. He said his only concern would be stormwater management when it rains and water collects in the artificial turf seating area.
Commissioner Sara Polgar said she supported and was excited about the project but asked city staff to take a closer look at any potential draining issues that might occur during rain because of the artificial turf.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 102
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.