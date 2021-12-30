Commercial crab fishing out of Half Moon Bay opened Wednesday following several delays over concerns about wildlife in the area, relieving fishermen hoping for a better catch than last year.
“I’m a little optimistic. Everyone thinks there is a little more this year than last year, and the weather the next handful of days look really nice,” crab fisherman Scott Edson said.
Edson, who will be fishing out of Point Reyes this year with a crew of two on his 36-foot boat, has spent the last few days getting ready for the upcoming crab season the next few months. He has less pressure this season after a great salmon season during the summer, when selling prices were reasonable, and he caught lots of fish.
He will fish for as long as possible this season, given the late Dec. 29 start. The Half Moon Bay area season usually starts Nov. 15, but concerns about humpback whales still in the area and the risk of entanglements led to delays. Humpback whales migrate to winter breeding grounds off mainland Mexico and Central America, starting in October and ending around early to mid-December. Fishing delays are put in place to prevent fishing net entanglements for whales and sea turtles. Edson said while there are always things California gaming authorities could do better in managing the timing of the season’s opening. However, he acknowledged the regulations were acceptable this year, given the circumstances. Starting Dec. 29, instead of right around Christmas or Jan. 11 like last crab season, made it easier for him and others. He noted the high opening price for crab per pound is bigger than ever at around $5 a pound, but it only reflects the increased costs for maintenance and operations. However, he is hopeful there is more crab this season than last based on chatter in the fleet. He expects people to see fresh crab in their markets in the coming days before the new year.
“I think it’s gonna be better than last year, maybe a little better,” Edson said.
Porter McHenry, who fishes out of Pillar Point in Half Moon Bay, agreed. He noted fishermen are hoping for better returns this year.
“It sounds better than last year for sure. Last year was a low volume year,” McHenry said.
He and his four crew members are starting at the Farallon Islands this season. After a bad season last year, he thought about trying different areas but wanted to stay close to home for his family. He acknowledged the current regulation system from the state appears to work, but said the uncertainty of delays was brutal, as fishermen want a set schedule instead of constant delays while waiting for the whales to leave.
“The whales are here to stay, and we have to learn the best ways to operate with them. Maybe we can start later, let them move on,” McHenry said.
Not all fishermen are willing to continue in Half Moon Bay and the Bay Area. Fisherman Don Marshall, who normally fishes out of Pillar Point, had enough of the regulations and frustrations and went north to Crescent City and Oregon for crab this season. He said the area had more crab, opened up earlier for commercial fishing and had more responsive government agencies, particularly during the holidays.
“I went up there, and it was a godsend,” Marshall said.
Marshall said it was a shame that he lives in Alameda County, fishes out of Half Moon Bay, and pays taxes in both areas but has to go north to support himself. The delays reduce crab fishing and make it harder to support himself in an already challenging industry. He praised Oregon officials as easier to deal with, including opening offices during the holidays. A couple of fishermen from the Bay Area decided to try fishing in Oregon this year, and he thinks more could come next year. He has not regretted his decision to go to Oregon this season and encouraged others to give it a try, given the uncertainty around fishing zones near Half Moon Bay.
“I won’t be holding my breath for that area,” Marshall said.
