A Stanford pediatrician who pleaded no contest to sending pornographic photos to a 16-year-old girl and arranging a meetup has been sentenced to one year in county jail, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
Dylan Edward O’Connor, 34, of Redwood City, will also get two years probation and must register as a lifetime sex offender. He has until April 16 to surrender to authorities.
O’Connor allegedly contacted the teen through social media and started sending photos and asking for photos despite her telling O’Connor she was 16, prosecutors said. The girl called San Jose police, who traced the IP address back to O’Connor, prosecutors said. Redwood City police then continued communication with O’Connor online and arranged a meeting for Feb. 5. O’Connor showed up to the meeting and was arrested.
The prosecution had originally asked for two years in state prison, but the probation department and the judge do not believe he is a risk to repeat in the future, the DA’s Office said. If he violates his probation, he will face the maximum of three years in state prison.
