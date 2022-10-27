A 54-year-old East Palo Alto man was arrested for sexually assaulting a juvenile in a locked vehicle so the victim could not escape in multiple locations throughout San Mateo County from January 2015 to January 2018, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
The man, identified as Jose Alejandro Ventura, allegedly assaulted the juvenile who was under 14, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
An investigation was started this month. There is concern there may be additional victims. Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to contact Detective C. Barker at (650) 363-4050 or cbarker@smcgov.org, or Detective R. Cousenes at (650) 363-4066 or rcousenes@smcgov.org. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Anonymous Tip Line at (800) 547-2700.
