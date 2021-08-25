The driver of a vehicle who died when a Caltrain struck the vehicle on the tracks in Burlingame Aug. 17 has been identified by the Coroner’s Office as Cynthia Denise Robinson, 57, of San Francisco.
Northbound train No. 263 hit the vehicle at about 4:35 p.m. at the Broadway grade crossing. There were about 145 passengers on the train, with no reported injuries at the time. Delays and restrictions on the tracks were reported.
