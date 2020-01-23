A five-story, 35-unit condominium development that would be the tallest building in downtown San Carlos won praise Tuesday from a city planning commissioner for its climate sustainability.
“This can be a real model,” Ellen Garvey said.
Commissioners, who heard the condo proposal at 626 Walnut St. praised and panned by speakers, continued their review to Feb. 3.
Commission Chair John Dugan said he understands concerns of neighbors about the development but that San Carlos needs what the project provides.
“This is the kind of housing,” Dugan said, that “we don’t have enough of.”
Dorothy Dale, who lives across the street from the building site, said the five stories are too high and questioned that residents would use public transit.
“Let’s get real,” Dale said. “In San Carlos, people like to drive their cars.”
Jayne Tinney told commissioners that an investment group is trying to make a lot of money with the 35-unit condo proposal.
“It’s at the expense of neighbors,” Tinney said.
Sean Gibson, representative of developer Veev — formerly known as the Dragonfly Group — told commissioners “Our goal is not to rile neighbors.”
“Our goal is to be good neighbors,” Gibson said.
The condos include four below-market-rate units, including three-bedroom condominiums that will sell for $220,000, Gibson noted.
The state density bonus law means the below-market rate units entitle the development to a 21 percent density increase and the law’s round-up provision results in seven more units, a city staff report said.
At 72 feet to the stair tower, the development would be the tallest in the downtown. Wheeler Plaza is 59 feet to the top of the tower elements and the SamTrans building at 1250 San Carlos Ave. is estimated to be 50 feet tall, the report said.
