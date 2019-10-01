Michael Milliken, superintendent of the Belmont-Redwood Shores Elementary School District, announced his intention to leave the school system at the end of the school year.
In a statement released Friday, Sept. 27, Milliken said he will not extend his contract when it expires June 2020, in favor of taking a sabbatical. Milliken, hired in 2013, said he felt it was important to notify officials early in the school year, with hopes of offering ample time to identify a qualified successor.
“Belmont-Redwood Shores fulfills the promise and potential of excellent public schooling, and I am grateful to have been a part of this exceptional organization,” said Milliken, in a prepared statement.
Looking ahead, it is expected the school board will begin in a few weeks reviewing potential search firms to assist with hiring the next chief education official. Prior to joining the district, Milliken worked as an administrator in the Palo Alto Unified School District. He holds a bachelor’s degree in political science, and master’s and doctorate degrees in education administration from Stanford University.
