A weeklong bike ride from San Francisco to Los Angeles raised $11.7 million for San Francisco and Los Angeles HIV/AIDS organizations, organizers of AIDS/LifeCycle announced on Sunday.
On Sunday morning, over 2,000 participants left Cow Palace on a seven-day, 545-mile journey to Los Angeles to support the San Francisco AIDS Foundation and the Los Angeles LGBT Center.
As the world's largest single-event fundraiser for HIV/AIDS services, the AIDS/LifeCycle aims fund services and testing and remind others that the HIV epidemic is still going on. Organizers estimate that over 650 people in the United Stats ill contract HIV during the week.
"After more than 40 years, the fight to end this epidemic continues," said Joe Hollendoner, CEO of the Los Angeles LGBT Center. "The contributions of thousands of people who are part of the AIDS/LifeCycle community — riders, roadies, staff and donors — provide the resources necessary to continue this fight. The donations, through hard work and determination, support medical care and social services to those living with HIV and make it possible to offer prevention tools, such as PrEP, to people most at risk of becoming infected. I am so proud to be a part of this community that continues to fight every day to bring an end to this epidemic."
The organization has raised over $300 million since its debut in 1994.
"The funds raised by AIDS/LifeCycle support the many life-saving services we provide for free to the community," said Tyler TerMeer, PhD, CEO of San Francisco AIDS Foundation and 12-time AIDS/LifeCycle participant. "The epidemic has been ongoing for more than 40 years, and it is far from other. Every year, this event helps bring us closer to a time when we reach zero new HIV infections, when everyone living with HIV is fully supported with health and wellness services, and when people at risk for HIV have the tools and information they need to prevent HIV."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.