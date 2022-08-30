Three residents at Atria Park senior facility in San Mateo were accidentally poisoned after drinking dishwashing liquid mistaken for juice and were hospitalized over the weekend, with one woman dying Monday morning.
“We can confirm three of our residents were recently transported to the hospital after mistakenly being served dishwashing liquid as drinking juice,” according to a statement Monday from Atria Senior Living. “We have been working with local authorities, who have informed us that one resident passed away. Our sincerest condolences are with the family.”
The incident at the assisted living and memory care at 2883 S. Norfolk St. occurred early Saturday morning, Aug. 27, and resulted in the San Mateo Fire Department being called in, according to Melanie Fuller, a daughter of the resident who died, Gertrude Maxwell. Atria is conducting an internal investigation, with the employees involved suspended until the investigation concludes. Atria said it would continue working with the San Mateo Police Department and the California Department of Social Services to review and assess the incident. Atria said it would take additional action as needed but would not comment further on the issue.
Fuller alleges Atria Park told her family the incident was an accident and that a person with dementia issues provided Ultra Klene to some residents, including her mother, resulting in her hospitalization. Ultra Klene is a dishwashing liquid designed to remove grease and stains.
Fuller said the San Mateo Fire Department was called in the early hours of Saturday morning because several residents complained of stomach pains, with her mother and others affected taken to the hospital. Fuller said her mother was admitted to the hospital around 9 a.m. Saturday but was declared terminal when she arrived, with doctors telling the family she would not survive, instead giving her IV solutions and pain medication. Fuller said her mother was in pain and had severe damage to her mouth, throat and esophagus before her death Monday morning.
“To be tortured like that is unconscionable,” Fuller said.
Maxwell, 93, lived in Burlingame before moving to the residential facility and loved the library, town and raising her family in the area. Fuller described her as a wonderful and caring person who worked to better the community.
“My mom was a wonderful, wonderful person,” Fuller said.
Fuller still has questions about how the incident was allowed to occur and why no one at the facility noticed, particularly as her mother needed help with eating and drinking. San Mateo police confirmed it has opened up a case into the matter and is investigating after learning of the incident. San Mateo detectives are investigating the case jointly with the California Department of Social Services Ombudsman.
“As is the case with all active investigations, we will release information when we can be sure it will not compromise the integrity of the case,” San Mateo police spokesperson Officer Allison Gilmore said.
Atria is a national senior living company that offers senior services in more than 215 locations in 27 states and seven Canadian provinces. It operates 45 senior living communities in California for 4,000 families daily. Atria Park in 2020 was previously named in a wrongful death lawsuit that accused it of failing to supervise and assist an 86-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s disease who fell several times.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 102
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.