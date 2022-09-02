A 94-year-old man living at an Atria Senior Living facility in Walnut Creek died on Wednesday after a food-related reaction days earlier, the second case in the past week where a resident died after ingesting something at an Atria facility in the Bay Area.
Constantine Canoun died at a hospital after Atria Senior Living officials said he “appeared to suffer a negative reaction” on the night of Aug. 23 to something the company said “was likely food related.”
The company said, “Our sincerest condolences are with his family and loved ones. We are completing our internal investigation and await the official cause of death.”
The staff members involved in the facility have been suspended while the investigation is pending, according to Atria.
The company said of the San Mateo case, “We will continue working with the police and Department of Social Services to fully review and assess the incident, after which we will take additional actions as needed. The safety and well-being of our residents remain our top priorities at all times.”
