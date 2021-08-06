San Francisco Supervisor Matt Haney on Thursday celebrated new funding that will allow for the city’s Pit Stop program to continue providing 24-hour access to public bathrooms throughout the city.
Back in 2019, the city’s Department of Public Works, which operates the Pit Stop program, moved to make three of its 25 Pit Stop locations accessible 24 hours a day under a pilot program.
Then, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pit Stop program was expanded to a total of 62 locations, with 36 of them being staffed and open 24 hours.
But the initial city budget proposal for the current fiscal year would’ve drastically reduced the number of Pit Stop locations, bringing them back to 25 and none would have been open 24 hours.
In June, however, before the budget was approved and signed by Mayor London Breed, Haney proposed adding a minimum of $3.3 million to the budget in order to restore at least a portion of the 24-hour restrooms.
According to Haney, under a new agreement with the Mayor’s Office, the city has committed over $6 million of funding for the program. Now, the city will have 10 staffed, 24-hour Pit Stop restrooms, as well as nine more locations.
Haney, whose district includes the Tenderloin and South of Market neighborhoods, said 24-hour Pit Stop locations are essential to keeping streets clean and to providing people with dignity.
