Your life is about to become way more fun! Meet free spirt Bolt! This 4-year-old neutered male Siberian husky mix is pure joy. He loves to run, he loves to hike, he loves to play with dog toys, he loves to eat, and he also loves to just snuggle. Bolt is always wearing a smile and when you tell him he’s “a good boy,” his tail wags in deep appreciation. Because Bolt is energetic and strong, he’ll do best in an active and attentive home, one where he will be able to indulge all of his loves. Bolt is still working on his doggie manners and should continue to receive behavior training to help him become the best version of himself. Seeking a “good boy” to put a smile on your face? Ask for Bolt ID# A910144. Call Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA at (650) 340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Bolt. Visit www.PHS-SPCA.org for more information.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription