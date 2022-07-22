Your life is about to become way more fun! Meet free spirt Bolt! This 4-year-old neutered male Siberian husky mix is pure joy. He loves to run, he loves to hike, he loves to play with dog toys, he loves to eat, and he also loves to just snuggle. Bolt is always wearing a smile and when you tell him he’s “a good boy,” his tail wags in deep appreciation. Because Bolt is energetic and strong, he’ll do best in an active and attentive home, one where he will be able to indulge all of his loves. Bolt is still working on his doggie manners and should continue to receive behavior training to help him become the best version of himself. Seeking a “good boy” to put a smile on your face? Ask for Bolt ID# A910144. Call Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA at (650) 340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Bolt. Visit www.PHS-SPCA.org for more information.
Recommended for you
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Trending Stories
Articles
- Beloved Burlingame educator, principal dies
- A San Mateo American dream
- Artichoke Joe’s agrees to $900K annual payments to San Bruno
- San Mateo American All-Stars in driver’s seat
- Foster City proceeding with lethal options for geese
- Half Moon Bay bicyclist killed in coastal crash
- Sequoia Hospital workers strike in Redwood City
- Police arrest 4 in organized retail theft ring in Palo Alto
- San Mateo National All-Stars bounce back, stays alive in Section 3
- Office campus OK’d in South San Francisco
Images
Videos
Commented
- Distraction and diversion (29)
- Take action to help take America back (24)
- The Electoral College thwarts leftism (21)
- Inflation is temporary, climate change is constant (18)
- From Watergate to the Jan. 6 hearings (18)
- 50 years (17)
- The courts shift, deal with it (17)
- The Jan 6 hearings show that lies can kill (14)
- Time for action on reproductive rights (14)
- Keeping the American experiment alive (13)
- Roller coaster week for women’s rights (12)
- Just imagine, no Electoral College (11)
- Facts, opinions, observations (10)
- What we are trying to achieve (9)
- SSFUSD bond needed (8)
- Congressional inquiries (8)
- 3 beaches in San Mateo County among most polluted (8)
- The trouble with geese (8)
- Contraceptives aren’t perfect (8)
- Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban abortion (7)
- Just imagine, no Electoral College (7)
- History note (7)
- Not in anyone’s backyard (6)
- Standing by popular science and the popular vote (6)
- No middle ground on abortion (6)
- Just one question (6)
- Bipartisan gun deal (5)
- Jill Biden, education chief to kick off summer learning tour (5)
- Divide and conquer (5)
- It didn’t go far enough (5)
- What a view, too (5)
- San Mateo-Foster City school trustee resigns suddenly (5)
- Electoral College confusion (4)
- Redwood City eyes density (4)
- Get rid of the Electoral College (4)
- Have some empathy for women (4)
- San Mateo tax measure on ballot (4)
- Tennis hero (4)
- Redwood City Council should be recalled (4)
- 2 in running for Belmont mayor (4)
- Beach endorses Mullin (3)
- This is America? (3)
- Officials implore action amid challenges to abortion rights in San Mateo County (3)
- Impact of Roe on the election (3)
- Challenging local perspectives (3)
- Scouting and skills (3)
- This old house (3)
- Pushback for Redwood Shores development (3)
- Poop palaces and swimming pools (3)
- Turning off the economic tap (3)
- Is there enough? (3)
- Mask up, we’re still in a pandemic (3)
- Will increasing school money help improve academic outcomes? (3)
- Stanford’s energy usage improvements (3)
- Gun buybacks: Helpful or not? (2)
- Belmont passes stricter electricity codes (2)
- Foster City addressing lagoon water quality (2)
- Foster City proceeding with lethal options for geese (2)
- Restrictions hit Peninsula as drought worsens (2)
- Solving Foster City’s Beach Bummer dilemma (2)
- The Achilles’ heel of electric supplies (2)
- San Mateo County fails to step up to climate crisis (2)
- End of the road for longtime San Mateo businesses (2)
- No hypocrisy, just help (2)
- Happy Fourth of July — the center holds (2)
- Bye bye Fish Market, hello more housing? (2)
- More like socialist housing (2)
- It’s over, now what? (2)
- Local levee upgrades: A massive job (2)
- South San Francisco Unified School District’s $430 million bond measure (2)
- Memo to Sue Lempert (2)
- Whole block demo approved in downtown San Mateo (2)
- Abortion as birth control (2)
- Change, change and more changes are coming (2)
- 2 nice guys, opponents on the November ballot (2)
- Abortion pills will soon be available on California campuses (2)
- Departing from home (2)
- Belmont looks to fast-track housing (2)
- Drought has returned and brown is better (1)
- Avoiding vaccines does not make a hero (1)
- 1/6 Takeaways: Angry Trump, dire legal warnings and ketchup (1)
- Appeals court: Congress can see some Trump financial records (1)
- San Mateo County police reports: Weekend • July 9-10, 2022 (1)
- San Mateo County ditches parcel tax (1)
- Toxic algae found in San Gregorio Creek Lagoon (1)
- No math involved (1)
- Dems hope to harness outrage, sadness after abortion ruling (1)
- Redwood City Fixit Clinics aim to breathe life back into older goods (1)
- San Mateo County has 31 Merit winners in ’22 (1)
- San Mateo County police reports: Weekend-Monday • July 2-3-4, 2022 (1)
- Wisconsin Supreme Court disallows absentee ballot drop boxes (1)
- Lower budget deficits needed (1)
- States brace for fight over gun laws after high court ruling (1)
- No reruns: Committee tries new approach to break through (1)
- Higher salaries and housing freedom (1)
Featured Events
Latest News
- Pilot hurt as small plane crashes on San Jose street
- Jan 6 probes: What's next for Congress, criminal cases
- Feeble much of night, Braves erupt for 8-1 win over Ohtani
- Pet of the week
- Music@Menlo explores ‘Wind Variations’
- Author Wes Moore wins Democratic race for Maryland governor
- Darvish shuts down Mets again, Padres beat Scherzer 4-1
- Evacuations ordered for fire near Yosemite National Park
Recent Comments on our Stories
-
Dirk van Ulden said:Terrence, Jorg must be thrilled to have another writer join him in his diatribes based on nothing but misinformation spewed by his favorite, n…
Latest e-Edition
The Daily Journal in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.