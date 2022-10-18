From left, Devin Windle, Lauren Hickey, Jason Buhagiar and Rick Wiens on the green at the first annual Swing for Mercy golf tournament was held Monday at Crystal Springs Golf Course in Burlingame. The fundraiser for Mercy-Burlingame athletics was dynamically priced at under $200 per person. Approximately 40 people participated in the event, which included a round of golf, a long drive contest and a closest to the pin contest.
The event was the brainchild of Mercy-Burlingame athletic director Kelly Hickey, who discovered an interest in golf during the COVID shutdown in 2020.
