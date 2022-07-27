The Seattle Seahawks released reserve linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven with a failed physical designation, it was announced Tuesday. The 24-year-old out of Menlo Park was one of two players released Tuesday, along with sixth-year running back Chris Carson.

Burr-Kirven, a graduate of Sacred Heart Prep in 2015, was a fifth-round draft pick out of University of Washington in 2019. He hasn’t played in an official game with the Seahawks since 2020. He suffered a season-ending knee injury Aug. 21, 2021 in a preseason game against the Denver Broncos.

