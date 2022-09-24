THURSDAY
Volleyball
Sacred Heart Prep 3, Mercy-Burlingame 1
The Gators (3-0 WBAL Foothill, 9-4 overall) went to extra points in the fourth set to finish out a 25-16, 23-25, 25-15, 27-25 home win over Mercy-Burlingame (1-2, 11-5). Ellie Wheeler patrolled the back row with 20 digs for SHP, while Mia Radeff scored 19 kills and Tatum Baker scored 11. Mercy sophomore Ava Cacao equaled the match-high with 20 digs, while senior Anna Snigorenko recorded a double-double with 15 kills and 12 digs.
Notre Dame-Belmont 3, Castilleja 0
The Tigers (2-1 WBAL Foothill, 13-4 overall) balanced left-side attack with senior Ciara Mangan and freshman Gia Rivera scoring 13 kills apiece in an efficient 26-24, 25-13, 25-14 sweep of Castilleja (2-2, 8-5) at Moore Pavilion. Mangan added four aces and a block, and senior Isabella Alvaro recorded 13 digs.
Menlo School 3, Notre Dame-SJ 0
Senior outside hitter Brooke Dombkowski recorded a double-double with 10 kills and 10 digs to lead the Lady Knights (2-1 WBAL Foothill, 7-10 overall) to a 25-22, 25-9, 25-17 sweep at home over Notre Dame-San Jose (0-3, 1-8). Liv Lechly paced Menlo with 19 digs, and Lily Kautai served up five aces.
Design Tech 3, University Prep 0
The Dragons (3-1 PSAL Bay, 8-9 overall) swept 25-12, 25-15, 25-18 at home against University Prep (1-3, 4-11). Design Tech Maiko Ono fired seven aces and junior Isabelle Louie recorded 12 digs, while junior Kendall Lee scored a team-high eight kills.
Sequoia 3, Menlo-Atherton 2
The Ravens (1-4 PAL Bay) earned their first win in PAL Bay Division play this season, holding on for a back-and-forth five-set 25-21, 22-25, 25-15, 21-25, 15-13 victory over M-A (2-3 PAL Bay, 6-8 overall). Allie Caldwell paced Sequoia with 12 kills.
Mills 3, Jefferson 0
The Lady Vikings (2-3 PAL Ocean, 3-3 overall) served up five aces from Lainy Tsai, while Zoe Siu added three aces, to take down Jefferson (0-5 PAL Ocean) in straight sets 25-20, 25-8, 25-9.
In other action…
Aragon (3-2 PAL Bay, 7-6 overall) went the distance for an 18-25, 18-25, 25-16, 25-18, 15-13 comeback win over Half Moon Bay (2-3, 7-6).
Carlmont (3-2 PAL Bay) went five sets in a 22-25, 25-19, 15-25, 25-13, 15-12 win over Terra Nova (0-5).
San Mateo (5-0 PAL Ocean, 9-3 overall) cruised past South City (1-4, 3-8) in straight sets 25-13, 25-10, 25-17.
Capuchino (5-0 PAL Ocean) kept pace with first-place San Mateo, topping El Camino (3-2 PAL Ocean) in four sets 25-19, 12-25, 25-15, 25-21.
Woodside (2-3 PAL Ocean) went the distance to top Westmoor (2-3 PAL Ocean, 9-9 overall) in five 18-25, 20-25, 25-23, 25-23, 15-9.
Girls’ tennis
Aragon 4, Hillsdale 3
The Dons (3-1 PAL Bay, 3-3 overall) earned a clutch win at No. 1 doubles as Shreya Arjun and Kexin Zhang won in a super tiebreaker 6-3, 2-6, 14-12 to top Hayley Maravillas and Maya Wu and Hillsdale (0-4, 6-7). Aragon No. 4 single Taylor Lee also won via super tiebreaker over Brooke Vaysberg 2-6, 6-0, 10-6.
Menlo-Atherton 5, Woodside 2
The Bears (5-0 PAL Bay, 5-4 overall) swept singles play to win their fifth straight match to open league. No. 1 Ava Martin won in straight sets 6-0, 6-0 to lead the way. Woodside No. 1 doubles Annabelle Bechtel and Madelaine Lee won 6-4, 6-2; and Woodside No. 2 doubles Madi Escobar and Kiera Campana came from behind to win 5-7, 6-0, 10-8.
Carlmont 7, Half Moon Bay 0
The Lady Scots (3-1 PAL Bay, 5-2 overall) cruised past HMB (0-4 PAL Bay) while not dropping a set across the board. No. 1 single Chloe Khachadourian won 6-0, 6-2, while No. 1 doubles Megan Bence and Mallika Agrawal won 6-0, 6-0.
Burlingame 6, San Mateo 1
The Panthers (3-1 PAL Bay) were flawless in double play, dropping just two sets at No. 1 doubles as Kaleia Daga and Izzy Kossar won 6-0, 6-2. San Mateo No. 1 single Katie Hong earned her team’s only win via super tiebreaker 1-6, 6-1, 10-8 over Ella Rafferty.
Capuchino 6, Terra Nova 1
The Lady Mustangs (5-0 PAL Ocean) won their fifth straight league match backed by strong performances at No. 1. Cap No. 1 single Ayama Watabiki won 6-0, 6-1, while No. 1 doubles Kayle Shum and Liz Don won 7-5, 6-2. Terra Nova No. 3 Avery Ayers earned her team’s only win 6-4, 2-6, 10-3 over Sarai Freeman.
Sequoia 7, South City 0
The Ravens (5-0 PAL Ocean) remain unbeaten in PAL Ocean Division play after a sweep of undermanned South City. Sequoia No. 1 single Asha Smith won 6-1, 6-1, and No. 1 doubles Leila Berman and Maya Perez-Martinez won 6-0, 6-0. The Warriors forfeited at No. 2 and No. 3 doubles.
Mills 6, Oceana 1
The Lady Vikings (2-3 PAL Ocean) swept doubles play, led by a 6-1, 6-0 win by No. 1s Natalie Manuel and Erica Kita. Oceana No. 3 single Katelyn Ni won 2-6, 6-3, 10-4 over Katelyn Chun.
El Camino 5, Westmoor 2
The Lady Colts (4-1 PAL Ocean) won their second straight with a sweep in doubles play. No. 2 doubles Joie Gonzalez and Milo Mendez bounced back for a 5-7, 6-4, 10-7 win via super tiebreaker. No. 1 single Clarise Wu and No. 2 Shannon Mercado each earned victories for Westmoor (3-2).
Boys’ water polo
Hillsdale 17, Carlmont 3
The Knights (2-0 PAL Bay, 6-6 overall) remain one of two unbeaten teams in league play, along with Aragon, after taking down Carlmont (0-2 PAL Bay). Josiah Yeager enjoyed another big day with eight goals and five assists, and Lachan North added three goals. Hillsdale goalie Justin McClure totaled 13 saves.
Woodside 7, Menlo Atherton 5
Eric Spanger and Webster Antonchuk scored two goals apiece in their home pool as the Wildcats (1-1 PAL Bay, 2-5 overall) got past M-A (1-1 PAL Bay) for their first win in PAL Bay Division play. Goalkeeper Max Mueller added 15 saves.
In other action …
Aragon (2-0 PAL Bay) took down Terra Nova 15-8.
Girls’ water polo
Menlo-Atherton 8, Woodside 6
The Bears (2-0 PAL Bay) earned their second straight win to start league play in topping Woodside (0-2 PAL Bay), backed by a hat trick from Edana Huang. Arianna Gerola totaled four saves for M-A.
Aragon 13, Notre Dame-Belmont 9
The Lady Dons (2-0 PAL Bay, 5-3 overall) finished strong, erupting for six goals in the fourth quarter to top NDB (0-2, 2-5). Daryn Schnell totaled seven goals for Aragon. Mallory Moore paced the Tigers with five goals, and Chloe Parkingson and Katie Johnson each scroed twice, while goalie Francesca Arbelaz had five saves.
Burlingame 18, Carlmont 4
The Panthers (2-0 PAL Bay, 5-2 overall) remain one of three unbeaten teams through the first week of PAL Bay Division play after taking down Carlmont (0-2, 1-4).
Girls’ golf
Sacred Heart Prep 225, Menlo School 229
Natasha Bamdad shot a 42 to pace the Gators at Baylands Golf Links. Hailey Kim and Joelle Kim shared medalist honors, each shooting a 37 for Menlo. Chloe Lee added a 44 for the Knights.
