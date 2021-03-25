Girls’ golf
Menlo School 256, Mercy-Burlingame 275
Hailey Kim and Taylor Baik each shot sub-50 rounds to lead the Knights at a wind-whipped Baylands Golf Links in Palo Alto Tuesday.
Kim earned medalist honors, shooting a 41. Baik carded a 47 for the Knights. Chloe Lee came in with a 50 and Joelle Kim a 51 for Menlo.
Brooke Barron led Mercy-Burlingame, finishing with a 45. Anais Ko carded a 54 for the Crusaders.
San Mateo 256, Hillsdale 266
The Bearcats unofficially completed an undefeated regular season as they held off the Knights at Poplar Creek Golf Course in San Mateo Tuesday.
San Mateo’s Lindsey Huang completed her junior season with a 10th-straight low-round honors, finishing with a 6-over 41. Zoe Pang carded a 49 for the Bearcats and Sage Tulabing recorded a 54.
Girls’ tennis
Sacred Heart Prep 4, The Nueva School 1
The Gators won four of the five contested matches against the Mavericks, who could not field a full team, missing players at the No. 3 and No. 4 singles spots Tuesday.
Lillian Lynch was the first match off for the Gators at No. 2 singles following a 6-1, 6-0 victory. Natalie Dias won her No. 1 singles match 6-2, 6-4.
In doubles action, Maggie Floninger-Stever and Clementine Devaux won at No. 1 doubles, 7-6, 6-1. At No. 3 doubles, SHP’s Ava Wick and Charlotte de Baubigny won 6-1, 6-0.
Nueva earned its win at No. 2 doubles, where Lucie Lin and Mia Garcia posted a 6-2, 6-4 victory.
Menlo School 5, St. Francis 2
Addie Ahlstrom set the tone for the Knights’ victory Tuesday as she won her No. 1 singles match at love. Charlotte Yao posted a 6-2, 6-0 win at No. 4 singles.
The Knights then went on to sweep the doubles matches for the victory. Lindsey Ball and Brynn Brady combined at No. 1 doubles to notch at 6-4, 6-2 victory; C.C. Golub and Natalie Westermann won at No. 2 doubles 6-3, 6-2, Penelope Anderson and Siena Bundy rounded out the sweep with a 6-2, 6-0 win.
Cross country
Aragon hosts battle of San Mateo
The Dons hosted city rivals Hillsdale and San Mateo on the Aragon 2.4-mile campus course Saturday.
Aragon’s Blaine Reynolds won his third straight race, covering the course in a time of 12:08. Teammate Samuel Pappas came home second in 12:54.
Jaret Altamirano paced the Hillsdale squad, with a time of 13:09. Hiyato Suzaki was the top finisher for San Mateo, clocking a time of 13:25.
On the girls’ side, Hillsdale’s Colleen Lucey came in with the fastest time, clocking a 14:48. Aragon’s Caitlin Clark was second with a time of 15:10. San Mateo was led by Gwen Chio, finishing in a time of 17:41.
