Aaliyah Stuart totaled three hits, Adyson Kim fired a complete game — this the formula for the Mills Vikings clinching no less than a share of the Peninsula Athletic League Ocean Division softball championship with Monday’s 6-2 win at Terra Nova.
With two games remaining in the regular season, Mills (9-1 PAL Ocean, 10-6 overall) now leads third-place Half Moon Bay (7-3, 7-8) and second-place Terra Nova (9-3, 11-9) each by two games in the loss column. The Vikings close out the season slate with three games on three straight games and can wrap up the Ocean Division title with a win either Tuesday against South City or Wednesday against El Camino.
Not that the red-hot Vikings, winners of eight straight league games, mind playing every day at this point.
“They don’t care,” Mills head coach Navneet Mehta said. “At this point they just want to win and go out and play.”
Mills trailed early Monday, with Kim surrendering one run in the first. The Vikings bounced back, though, tying it in the second on an RBI single by Kalista Lowe. In the third, Mills took the lead with an RBI single from Kim before Stuart knocked her home with a single. It was the usual sight of a run-scoring party in the Vikings’ dugout.
“They were pumped up,” Mehta said.
Stuart finished the day 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI. The Vikings totaled 10 hits, with Kim, Lowe and Myrka Villegas totaling two apiece.
Kim did the rest in the circle. He composure after yielding an RBI double to junior Gianna Tassio in the first set the tone. She wouldn’t surrender another run until the sixth.
“She was calm and cool … and pitched herself out,” Mehta said. “She hit her spots. All her pitches were working.”
It’s been a consistent formula all season, Mehta said.
“She’s the ace of the team,” Mehta said. “If she goes, we go. She pitches, she hits, she steals, she gets the team riled up. Stuart is the same thing. Those two are my key players this year.”
The last game Mills lost in league play was April 13 against South City. The two teams rematch Tuesday at South City at 4 p.m.
While the Vikings have been road warriors this season due to their on-campus diamond undergoing a major reconstruction project, they will play host, for the first time all season, Wednesday. Mills closes out the PAL Ocean Division schedule hosting El Camino at Taylor Middle School in Millbrae for a Senior Day celebration and a 4 p.m. first pitch.
