Bay Cities FC was beaten soundly by the San Jose Earthquakes 5-0 in the third round of the U.S. Open Cup national soccer tournament at PayPal Park Tuesday night.
BCFC, which play in the the fourth-division National Independent Soccer Association, earned its spot against the MLS side with a 2-1 win over Monterey Bay FC April 6, also at PayPal Park.
Tuesday, however, Bay Cities could not keep up. The Earthquakes, which fired head coach Mathias Almeida, opened the scoring in the 25th minute on a strike from Jack Skahan. Paul Marie doubled the lead in the 37th minute and Cade Cowell made it 3-0 15 minutes into the second half, converting a penalty kick. A pair of goals in the final 10 minutes wrapped up the scoring, with Niko Tsakiris netting one in the 82nd minute and Ousseni Bouda in the 86th.
BCFC was outshot 23-3 and did not manage a shot on goal. San Jose put nine on frame.
Bay Cities FC will be back to NISA action Saturday with a road game at California United Strikers. BCFC will return home to Terremere Field at Sequoia High School for an April 30 match against Albion San Diego.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.