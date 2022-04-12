Looks like PayPal Park is turning into Bay Cities FC’s home away from home.
The Redwood City-based, third-division soccer team beat Monterey Bay FC 2-0 last Wednesday in the second round of the U.S. Open Cup — which is a nationwide tournament for all levels of soccer in the United States.
Monday, the team announced their second-round opponent: the San Jose Earthquakes, April 19 at PayPal Park, the Earthquakes home pitch.
“Our victory against Monterey proved that we are not be underestimated,” said Anders Perez, Bay Cities FC head coach and president. “We look forward to competing against our neighbors to the South and reprising our David vs. Goliath moment. It’s sure to be another exciting and historic match.”
It wasn’t just the luck of the draw that matched the MLS Earthquakes against the National Independent Soccer Association (NISA) Bay Cities. Because the sheer number of teams involved, tournament organizers have grouped teams regionally, to cut down on travel costs for those teams in the lower levels of U.S. Soccer.
While Bay Cities FC is 1-0 in U.S. Open Cup play, it is still seeking its first NISA win and to score it first NISA goal. BCFC opened its home slate at Terremere Field at Sequoia High School Saturday, dropping a 2-0 decision to NISA West Division-leading Valley United.
Bay Cities opened NISA play with a pair of scoreless draw on a two-game Southern California trip. Bay Cities FC will be back in NISA play Saturday, April 23, when it goes on the road to California United Strikers in irvine. BCFC’s next home game is April 30 against ASC San Diego.
