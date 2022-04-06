Bay Cities FC unveiled the Peninsula’s first professional soccer team last month when it hosted Tijuana Xolos in an exhibition match at Terremere Field at Sequoia High School.
More than a thousand fans filled the stands that night. Bay Cities FC is hoping for that and more as it returns from a two-game road trip for its inaugural home opener Saturday night.
But first up is a 7:30 p.m. matchup with Monterey Bay FC at PayPal Park in San Jose, home of the San Jose Earthquakes.
It is a second-round game of the US Open Cup — a nationwide tournament with teams from all levels of US Soccer, from MLS on down.
Monterey Bay FC is a USL-affiliated team and it brings some heavy hitters: MBFC is coached by former Earthquakes coach Frank Yallop, while original San Jose Clash and later Earthquakes defender Ramiro Corrales serves as an assistant for a team that features longtime Jamaica national team member and former Quake, Simon Dawkins.
Despite the perceived firepower advantage for MFC, Anders Perez, Bay Cities co-founder and head of soccer operations, likes his team as the underdog.
“I am excited for this game. … We are facing a rival with 10 times the resources that we have,” Perez said in a press release. “But I feel this could be a David vs. Goliath moment.”
Saturday night, Bay Cities FC will host its first, proper, home game when Valley United FC comes to Terremere Field for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
Coming into the game, Bay Cities FC sits in a tie for second place in the five-team West Division of the 10-team NISA. Valley United leads the standings with four points.
It was good news-bad news for Bay Cities FC (0-2-0, wins-draws-losses) on its first road trip in team history, a two-game stop in Southern California.
The good news is, BCFC has yet to concede a goal. The bad news is, BCFC has yet to score a goal.
Goalkeeper Ian McGrane made five saves in his debut with Bay Cities FC, a scoreless draw with Los Angeles Force March 26. He didn’t get a lot of work a week later in another 0-0 result against Cal United Strikers.
Valley United (1-1-0) started its 2022 campaign with a pair of goals in the first 20 minutes of its season opener, a 2-1 win over Albion San Diego. It followed that with a scoreless draw with Cal United Strikers FC.
The homestand, however, will be a short one, as BCFC will be back on the road and won’t return to Redwood City until April 30, when it hosts Albion San Diego.
Go to baycitiesfc.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.