Editor,
Most Daily Journal readers are probably unaware of the political volleying that goes on in the paper’s comments section between folks on the left side and right side of the political aisle. While a lot of the banter is respectful, some is not.
Clearly, not all members of the Democratic Party are progressives. There are plenty of proud, solid liberals who would like to see unity in our country; they are willing to respectfully reach across the aisle. However, in a recent left-wing diatribe submitted to the Daily Journal, supporters of the former president were labeled cult followers who are encouraged to lie and blindly follow orders. The same reader also described Republicans as dump [sic] and dishonest. When that reader was asked to explain the progressive left’s approval for using racial epithets against conservatives and the progressives’ intent to federalize elections, pack the Supreme Court, add a 51st state for political purposes, and keep schools closed … there was predictably no response. Crickets could be heard again when that same reader was asked to explain the current president’s award of “four pinocchios” for making false statements about Georgia’s voting laws.
One last question … on Monday night, NBC News reported that five young girls, ages 11 months through 7 years, were found abandoned on the U.S. side of the border “in the middle of nowhere.” So, where in the world is Kamala Harris, and when will we … all Americans … start addressing the border crisis created by the current administration?
Ray Fowler
Redwood City
