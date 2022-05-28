Editor,
Living in San Mateo and teaching in local schools for over the past two decades I have seen our community change and grow while remaining a vibrant, diverse and welcoming place.
A great deal of the credit for the success of our community is the leadership of San Mateo Deputy Mayor Diane Papan.
Even before she was elected to the San Mateo City Council Diane Papan was a tireless community volunteer dedicating much of her time to our schools. As a councilmember, she has been a staunch ally for our kids and championed efforts such as increasing developer fees to support the expansion of child care and funding distance learning centers at city recreation centers when schools were shuttered during the pandemic so kids could have access to reliable distance learning tools in a safe and supported space while parents could continue to go to work.
In addition, Papan’s work to create a first-of-its-kind flood control district in our county to help meet the challenge of rising seas and more intense storms to protect our neighborhoods for the demonstrates her ability to grapple with long-term and complex issues.
Our community is much better for her efforts and I look forward to her representing us in the state Assembly.
Vote Diane Papan for state Assembly.
Matt Gallegos
San Mateo
