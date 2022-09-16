Editor,
In regards to Daniel Sprowls’ letter in the Sept. 9 edition — hear, hear! Humanity is constantly chasing its tail to address issues rather than biting its tail off to prevent them. Overpopulation is the primary reason we are dealing with a lack of water and electricity, deadly chemical pollutants in our drinking water, soil and air, and higher cancer rates from making consumer goods out of hazardous materials. The more people there are, the more demand there will be for things we simply don’t have enough to sustain a healthy population and environment. If one is truly serious about making the Earth a better place for human kind, it’s not about electric cars, windmill power or eating vegan; it simply comes down to not reproducing.
