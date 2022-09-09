How is San Mateo, San Mateo County and our state going to handle the expected population growth over the next five to 10 years. With historic droughts, we currently do not have enough water for our current residents and businesses whether it is farming, generating electricity, etc.
In addition, we do not have enough electricity to support our current demand for our existing population. The power grid is too weak to provide electricity in the heat right now. How is that going to be fixed before there are more people, leading to a larger increase in electricity demand. How are we going to be able to support all the new electric cars seeing that Newsom is planning on phasing out all new gas-powered cars.
If we are required to conserve, then I also think the government should put controls in place to prevent our population growth until solutions have been developed and implemented to overcome these issues.
