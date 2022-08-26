Editor,
Just about everything in Mr. Braunstein’s Aug. 25 guest perspective is utterly incorrect.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content online
Commenting capabilities on every story
Access to our daily e-edition for the past 90 issues
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$99.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$72.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$45.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$20.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$8.25
|for 7 days
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content (does not include e-edition) online
Commenting capabilities on every story
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$60.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$42.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$27.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$12.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$5.00
|for 7 days
Thank you for visiting our booth at the Rediscover San Mateo Community Fest! Enjoy one free month of access to the San Mateo Daily Journal's website and e-edition. Offer expires September 15, 2022, so sign up today!
Editor,
Just about everything in Mr. Braunstein’s Aug. 25 guest perspective is utterly incorrect.
He claims “residents had limited opportunity to make only timed comments.” Wrong. Eleven focus groups were conducted, including one specifically for Mr. Braunstein’s affluent neighborhood. There was also an in-person open house event at Hidden Canyon where the public had a two-way dialogue with both city staff and consultants. The PROS survey allowed the public to make narrative comments in their responses. There was even a dedicated PROS email address set up to receive public input.
Mr. Braunstein claims there was no discussion of what safety measures protect users in a mixed-use setting. Wrong again. This was thoroughly discussed, and specific recommendations were made for increased trail sight lines, improved signage, calming features to slow traffic, and respite/passing areas on trails.
Mr. Braunstein claims “The PROS Committee did not engage in discussion.” Huh? It had five meetings where issues were robustly discussed.
Mr. Braunstein complains that other cities’ policies weren’t considered. If he paid attention to the consultant’s presentations, he would have known that plans and policies from other jurisdictions were evaluated, including Los Angeles and Marin County. He complains no traffic studies were done, which shows he doesn’t understand that the PROS plan is a broad guidance document, not a blueprint. Traffic studies come when specific projects are implemented.
In short, Mr. Braunstein’s guest perspective demonstrates either complete ignorance of the plan’s purpose and what actually transpired in the PROS process, or a very disingenuous misrepresentation of facts.
Paul Sheng
Belmont
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.