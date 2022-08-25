David Braunstein

David Braunstein

With our attention focused on news around the country and world, let’s not lose sight that major decisions are being made in Belmont that will impact our own resources and lifestyle for decades. One impactful issue concerns usage of our beautiful natural resources. Belmont needs to pay attention to how the PROS plan is updated — we can do better.

Last updated in 1992, Belmont’s Parks Recreation Open Space Plan is up for a City Council vote. After 18 months of a “PROS plan process,” a consultant published a draft of the 300+ page plan on June 28, with a council vote scheduled just two weeks later. Why rush approval of a plan that has not been updated in 30 years? This next iteration will provide guidance for decades to come.

