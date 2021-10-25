Editor,
Rachel Lassman provided an intriguing guest perspective column (Oct. 19) about benefits of school choice in California, and her support for an initiative called the Educational Freedom Act. I am perplexed, however, in that she cited $14,000 per student from Proposition 98 that would go to each child K-14 to fund their (accredited) school of choice, stating that it wouldn’t cost taxpayers additional money.
Ms. Lassman, is the per-child funding of Prop. 98 based on public school attendance and not privately enrolled students? If so, then wouldn’t we be subject to increased taxation to pay for the approximately 471,000 students currently in the private school system, roughly $6.6 trillion per year?
Ruth Schueler
Foster City
