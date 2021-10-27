Editor,
Ruth Schueler (in her Oct. 25 letter to the editor, “School choice cost”) suggests that the Educational Freedom Act initiative sponsored by California School Choice is underfunded, because it fails to consider the 471,000 students currently in the private school system. Proposition 98 is not the only funding of our government schools.
The state of California currently budgets about $21,000 ($14,000 from Proposition 98) per student on K-12 education including federal, state and local funds to educate about 5.9 million children in our government schools. That leaves almost $5,000 in surplus funds generated for each child who is enrolled in the Education Savings Account system.
If the number of children in the private school system doubled, there would be a break-even point.
With a $14,000 stipend, I expect that number to quadruple in the first year. Under that scenario, taxpayer savings could exceed $4 billion unless the per pupil expenditure in government schools absorbs the surplus. In either case, there will be a lot of happy campers.
Jack Hickey
San Carlos
