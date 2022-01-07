Editor,
In the Dec. 30 issue of the Daily Journal an article reads, “‘Slow-motion insurrection’: How Republicans seize election power.” I wanted to read how white supremacists were taking underhanded and illegal measures to continue an insurrection that started Jan. 6, 2021, but to my surprise everything Republicans have done since then has been legal and constitutional.
Electing boards of elections members, electing state officials, obtaining majorities in state legislatures, and reviewing operations in counties where vote counting irregularities have occurred are just elements of the proper working of our system. I might add that citizens of this country have the right to peaceably assemble.
Compare this to what Democrats have done. They impeached Donald Trump twice in their efforts to stop his racist and hateful tweets. Democrats in New York City have allowed noncitizens to vote. Democrats are trying to pass a bill that would allow the federal government to review voter laws in each state and effectively veto those laws if they conflict with what Democrats say are anti-racist guidelines. A Democrat in the White House is allowing illegal border crossing at an alarming rate, presumably so city councils in major cities can allow them to vote. Democrats in the Associated Press write articles so slanted to the left, so biased in their coverage, and so accusatory against conservatives that we are painted as the stereotypical white rural racists, an idea they must have in their tiny little minds. News outlets are supposed to have a modicum of fairness and balance, but characterizing grass-roots action as a “slow-motion insurrection” shows that the author of the article is simply a member of their team.
James Constantino
Daly City
(2) comments
I don't think the problem is bias as much as poor journalism, or, rather, pack reporting in which the AP follows what the major league media, say NY Times and Wash Post, feel is worth covering.
Mr. Constantino – yet another great letter. It’s noted that the so-called insurrection narrative is falling flat and becoming more of a desperation ploy since there are no treasonous Biden accomplishments, not even a hint, that these lefties and their sycophantic press can write about. Keep the letters coming.
