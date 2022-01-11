Editor,
James Constantino, in his letter titled “Left-wing bias” in the Jan. 7 issue of the Daily Journal, says that everything the Republicans have done since the Jan. 6 insurrection has been legal and constitutional. According to Constantino, when Republicans in Republican-controlled states vote to strip the local and state elections commissioners of their legal authority to count ballots, and the Republicans assume that authority, to control the counting of votes, that’s legal.
When Republicans vote in states they control, to eliminate or restrict the use of mail-in/absentee ballots, that’s legal. When Republicans eliminate or restrict the use of drop-off ballot boxes, that’s legal. When Republicans eliminate or reduce the number of voting locations, especially in low income and communities of color, that’s legal. When Republicans eliminate voting on Sunday after church, which many communities of color have been doing for decades, that’s legal. When Republicans vote to restrict and reduce to hours of voting locations, that’s legal. When Republicans vote into state law voter suppression laws, to reduce the votes for Democrats from low income and communities of color, by making it harder for these Americans to vote, that is racists and discriminatory, but, to Constantino, that’s legal.
And, let’s not forget, Trump and his Right-wing Republican supporters in Congress, were part of the insurrection on Jan. 6, and continue to this day to deny or downplay their roles. Perhaps, Constantino needs a new dictionary and a copy of the U.S. Constitution for his next birthday.
Michael Oberg
San Mateo
Proof by assertion or CNN's say so is not proof. Republicans have only passed laws to endure that only legal citizens of a state vote and only once per election. Republican have actually increased polling hours.
So as Ray describes replies to attacks on our democracy as DNC pablum, in a way he is correct. It has to be base level communications to the right wing infantile minds. In the past year there have been 26 states who have enacted 400 voter laws that are mainly restrictive and suppressive in nature. On 1/6, the Capitol was attacked by rioters who main idea was to overturn the certified results of the most fair and supervised election in history. The right wing response? "Get on with it, no problem here." Well, guess what. There is a huge problem here. Our democracy, especially in the process of how we choose our representatives, is very much under attack. Pablum indeed. How do you want to be spoon fed the truth? How often are we going to have to burp you to get the hot air out of your systems?
Hello, Rel
Please see my 11:03 am response to Mark Olbert's comments following Dirk van Ulden's LTE, "Hypocrisy at its best... " published today. It is applicable to your posting.
When I started participating in this forum, I made a conscious effort to nudge the conversations in the direction of positions instead of personalities. I have since seen why some... not all... of those on the left side of the aisle are unable to do so. Trying to keep the focus on an issue and not the writer does not make anything I say better than the way you might see it... but such contributions to these discussions are different than the standard fare we see too often.
Dear readers, we’ve discovered Mr. Oberg’s New Year’s resolution. Throw letters filled with whatever fake news and outright lies he can repeat at the wall and hope something sticks. Sorry, Mr. Oberg, nothing is sticking but I do appreciate how you can write a 250-word screed about something that can be whittled down into you admitting you don’t understand Voter ID. Actually, you didn’t get a lesson from Jorg, did you? He expanded a 20 word summary into a 250-word rant, too. Or did you both take a rabid leftie writing class discriminating against the right people?
According to Mr. Oberg it is perfectly legal to not require legitimate voter identification, sending out ballots by mail without ascertaining that they are received and completed by eligible voters, and not impose the mentioned voting restrictions that are common in several Blue states, including Colorado and Delaware. Then there are so-called underrepresented voters don't seem to have a problem getting an ID to qualify for welfare programs and functioning in our society where legitimate identification is a given. Mr. Oberg is a pro at spreading out of context gut-wrenching anecdotes as he has demonstrated many times in this forum. He does not appear interested in voter integrity.
Hi, Dirk... thanks for a succinct and cogent rebuttal. I wonder if Michael O is aware that most Americans support voter ID requirements, but I think you put the LTE in context when you closed with Michael O, "does not appear interested in voter integrity."
Ray: What on Earth, flat or not, does Mr. Oberg’s statements have to do with “voter integrity”? We can live with the few dishonest Republicans voting for dead relatives, but we can’t save our Democracy if people are prevented from executing their constitutional rights to vote, like what the Republicans are so desperately trying to do!
Please explain!
I have explained... many times.
My factually based rebuttals to commentary coming from the left side of the aisle re: the left's false proposition that voters are being denied by Republicans of the opportunity to vote have largely gone unanswered. I chafe at doing the left's homework for them, so now I'll have to refer them back to those earlier rebuttals. They are all here in the DJ.
Ray – congrats on receiving one of Jorg’s “flat earth” accolades – it usually means dear old Jorg is flustered and is attempting to feign ignorance about your previous rebuttals. Also, thanks for the update on Wilfred. I miss his wit and wisdom but especially his cheerful avatar. I’m betting Wilfred has more intelligent conversations with his grandkids than he does with most of the rabid left wingers here living in the past repeating the same old debunked jibber jabber. Hey Wilfred - Happy New Year!
Excellent letter, Mr. Oberg. You are 100% spot on.
Hello, Tommy
Hey... we agree! This LTE is 100% spot on... it's 100% spot on for serving up more DNC pablum.
Poor Ray--joining the butt-hurt crowd with Terence and Dirk.
Welcome to the discussion.
