Editor,
I wonder what would happen if more Republican voters were better informed and harder to fool, and all Democratic voters allowed to vote – without restrictions, suppression and obstructions imposed upon them? Perhaps a better country, for all – and more in line with the intentions of the U.S. Constitution? As I said, just a thought.
On second thought, who on flat Earth would even stoop so low and vote for a party that can only succeed by lying, cheating and preventing those who disagree from voting — and whose policies only benefit those already very well off — at the expense of those who aren’t, as well as the country at large?
Jorg Aadahl
San Mateo
Nothing like an immigrant new to our country tell the rest of us how our country should be. We know Jorg is not humble and is very arrogant, today's letter is just another example. I believe Jorg's mother in Scandinavia spoiled the young boy and gave him a false sense of superiority that comes out in every letter he writes. The good news for us Jorg, we don't listen to new immigrants about their opinion of the United States, the faster you learn that the less of fool you will appear to be.
