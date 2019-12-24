Editor,
As a Borgen Project supporter, I urge U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, and U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo to support and increase the international affairs budget. Trump was recently accused of engaging in a quid pro quo with U.S. aid to Ukraine. While this isn’t uncommon, it is not ethical. The number of people suffering from hunger is greater than the population of the United States, Canada and the European Union combined. World hunger can be eliminated by 2030 with an additional $265 billion per year in additional resources. How does that compare to other political priorities?
In 2019, the Department of Defense’s budget authority was around $693 billion. As of 2019, the U.S.’s interest payment on debt will be around $593.1 billion. According to the USAID’s 2018 Fiscal Year spending, only $850 million was spent on developmental food aid reform whereas $1.7 billion was spent in government and civil society development.
Increasing the international affairs budget will be beneficial to both the United States and the impoverished countries. When we all do better, we are able to grow and prosper together.
Venus Nguyen
San Jose
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.