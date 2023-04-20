Editor,
The only honorable option for San Mateo's Mayor Lee is to resign her council seat. District attorney findings show zero evidence behind her allegations regarding seating a fifth councilmember.
Editor,
The only honorable option for San Mateo’s Mayor Lee is to resign her council seat. District attorney findings show zero evidence behind her allegations regarding seating a fifth councilmember.
At the Dec. 7 City Council meeting Lee brought up the allegations, stating she was approached “to barter the mayorship for your and your preferred candidate,” nodding at both councilmembers Nash and Newsom, insinuating some role. When pressed by the DA to name those who’d approached her, Lee named three of her own supporters, not those of Nash or Newsom.
On Dec. 13, the council was in tense discussions to strike a compromise name for the fifth council seat. Cliff Robbins, one of the two highly qualified top candidates, was preferred by two councilmembers, while Lee and Councilmember Loraine preferred the second candidate. As the council was about to deliberate, Lee repeated her accusation of being approached by individuals representing one of the top candidates with a shocking offer to appoint that candidate in exchange for being mayor. Dramatically, Lee then revealed an envelope, opened it, and showed the name “Cliff Robbins.”
Councilmembers and Robbins (who’d honorably served the city for 15 years), insisted Lee reveal who approached her. She refused, then Councilmember Loraine quickly referenced the accusations and implied that there was now only one choice since Lee removed Robbins.
Beyond wasting taxpayer dollars and resources for this DA investigation, Lee abused her position of power and lost constituents’ respect — no matter how she spins it. San Mateans deserve better.
Jerry Hill
Claire Mack
Eric Rodriguez
Maureen Freschet
San Mateo
The letter writers are former mayors of San Mateo. Hill is also a former state senator.
