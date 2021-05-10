Editor,

We seem to have hit a nerve with Mark Simon. His gratuitously and needlessly insulting May 6 column (A nonsense transit merger poll) took issue with two simple questions in our recent Bay Area Council poll on what voters think about the idea of merging Caltrain and BART.

It’s important to note that they were two questions out of 88 in a regional poll designed to explore attitudes on a wide range of issues. There’s little question that if the idea of merging Caltrain and BART ever becomes a serious proposal, in-depth polling will be required. Currently, there is no formal proposal.

We can understand why Mr. Simon might be a little defensive on the merger issue given his former role as a top executive of the agency that manages Caltrain. The Bay Area Council has been an ardent supporter of both BART and Caltrain, helping secure more than $1 billion for Caltrain’s electrification and modernization project. And we were instrumental in the creation of BART.

We also are proponents of addressing the region’s highly balkanized and inefficient network of transportation agencies. It’s too bad Mr. Simon couldn’t put aside his parochial interests and use the poll findings and his platform to engage readers on the substantive question of how we create a more efficient and seamless regional transportation system.

Rufus Jeffris

San Francisco

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription