Editor,
President Biden’s polling numbers are still falling, and most of his problems are self inflicted. His refusal to follow our military’s orderly Afghanistan withdrawal plan resulted in the forever iconic picture of people hanging on to a U.S. Air Force plane as it took off. This show of weak leadership encouraged Putin to double down on Ukraine.
Instead of siding with moderate Democrats in Congress, he sided with the far left which was too much for moderate Joe Manchin to support. Biden promised to end COVID but there were almost the same number COVID deaths under Biden as Trump. Record high inflation reduced wages 1.3% last year and threatens to get worse. The succession plan for Harris to replace Biden has collapsed and there is no plan B. The Dems are well on their way to losing the House and Senate in 10 months and Trump isn’t on the ticket.
Ed Kahl
Woodside
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.