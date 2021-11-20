Editor,
The Dunning–Kruger effect states that people with low ability at a task overestimate their own ability, while people with high ability underestimate their own.
Such bias results from an internal illusion in people of low ability and from an external misperception in people of high ability. Without the self-awareness of metacognition, people cannot objectively evaluate their level of competence. The Dunning-Kruger effect is a type of cognitive bias where people with little expertise assume they have superior expertise. Republicans tend to be less educated than Democrats according to research, making them possibly more vulnerable to the Dunning-Kruger effect, which has made it easier for Donald Trump to deliver unchallenged falsehoods to his supporters, like his big lie about voter fraud that lost him the re-election, without a fiber of evidence. Quite the opposite, and funny that some Republicans have been caught voting for dead relatives, although not enough to make any impact.
Trump’s followers keep demonstrating the DK effect over and over again, while Trump thrives on it. We saw it in all its ugliness on Jan. 6, we see it where teachers, school board members and parents are being threatened and attacked because of mask mandates, and we see it even in Congress where Republican reps say the stupidest things. And how can the opinion so often expressed, that Trump is the best president ever, while President Obama was the worst ever — an opinion worth as much respect as opining that 2+2=5.
Jorg Aadahl
San Mateo
(1) comment
Well Jorg - what have the so-called more educated Democrats done for us lately? Inflation at record highs, gasoline $2 bucks more, millions of illegals over the border, a disastrous withdraw from Afghanistan, a cackling VP and a thoroughly morose president, complete fools for AG, Home Land Security, Transportation, etc, Let's stick with the uneducated masses please.
