Editor,
Thank you for printing Jorge Aadahl’s informative letter on the Dunning-Kruger effect (weekend edition, Nov. 20-21). I can hardly wait for some of the reactions from outraged Republicans. Of course those reactions must be discredited in consideration of the Dunning-Kruger effect.
Brian Wright
Belmont
