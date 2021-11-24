Editor,
In the Nov. 20 Daily Journal, a letter by Jorg Aadahl mentioned the Dunning-Kruger effect. With no reaction to anything printed in the Journal, Aadahl goes on to lambast Republicans, equating their views as 2+2=5.
This is a familiar trope among leftists, to call all Republicans “stupid,” and citing hocus-pocus theories to explain why we are dimwits. A Facebook friend cites peer-reviewed studies that say FOX viewers know less than viewers who watch nothing at all, and states that the root of all evil is conservatism. How religious of him. Leftists also claim that having advanced degrees somehow makes a person more honest, more forthright, and more trustworthy as compared to the rural hick yokel. I won’t go into why that is fallacious except to point out that wisdom often comes from unexpected places.
Always asserting that we are stupider than Democrats and wrong in everything is gaslighting. What’s more, sincere proponents of this assertion tend to be the kind of over-educated and self-righteous “intellectual” one finds in the Twitter mob, attacking people for their political affiliation regardless of their target’s motivation or reasoning. Like Aadahl, they are trolls! They lack the self-examination that comes with humility; people with more life experience will know what I’m talking about. Being around people in the working world away from academia teaches you humility.
I would observe that it isn’t so clear as 2+2 that my side is ignorant, bigoted, racist or any of the other improprieties attributed to us. I would liken the leftist reaction to our politics with the reaction of a child who is corrected by their parents. It’s not unfair. Massive government spending does lead to inflation! Rittenhouse was fairly tried and found not guilty. Parents who love their children and object to CRT are not terrorists.
Just my humble opinion.
James Constantino
Daly City
