Editor,
I found Matt Grocott’s latest column most interesting. He praised George Washington for observing the Christmas holiday by “saving the new Republic” in crossing the Delaware River and surprising his fellow Christians the Hessian mercenaries employed by the British with a blast of grapeshot fired at close range along with musket fire into their ranks as a Christmas surprise.
Somehow, I miss the Christmas spirit thing here. According to Matt, God must have a hand in it. Then, as mentioned by Matt, the Germans got their payback in 1944 when they commenced the Battle of the Bulge against our troops at a similar time of year. However, I appreciated the story about trying to uncover the truth about the missing and deceased nurse.
I’d say the real spirit of Christmas might be the Christmas Truce during the first winter of World War I when German and British troops seeing the folly and stupidity of their leaders started to go out into no man’s land and celebrate with one another. That Christmas spirit was brought to an end by threats of mass executions from those same leaders unless they resumed their mutual slaughter as they were supposed to do. I guess God things change with the telling.
Cheers all.
Mike Caggiano
San Mateo
