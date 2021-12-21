We may not realize it as much as we should but, in our lives, there is great importance to knowing and understanding events which occurred in the past. We call it history and, regrettably, when we hear the word, we are often taken back to days in a classroom where we were charged with memorizing certain dates and events. There is, however, much more to history than simply knowing when things happened. Truly, history is a glimpse into stories of the past, into people’s lives and the lessons to be learned from them. Sometimes the lesson is a simple one: to have appreciation for something someone did, a sacrifice they made, which impacts your life today.
In consideration of this time of year, there are three stories I wish to touch upon and offer a lesson or two from each. The first is from the year 1776, the second from 1944, and the third is the reference point by which the years of the other two are determined.
The first story is one I would hope any American educated in our public school system would know. Having monitored my sons K-12 education, I fear it may not be. The most critical elements of the story begin on Christmas Day, 1776, and carry through to the following morning. Simply known as “Washington’s Crossing of Delaware,” it is a complex story of daring, courage and sacrifice, not only by Gen. Washington, but also by the 2,400 troops under his immediate command.
If you have never read the story, I encourage you to find a book that describes it in detail. From the story, one can gain an appreciation for what others did for us to have the country we have today. It’s also a demonstration of how a seemingly insignificant victory can reap significant results. And finally, if you believe, as Washington did, and I do, that God has a hand in the affairs of nations, your belief is affirmed by its narrative.
The second story is one embedded in a better known account from World War II: the Battle of the Bulge. In the winter of 1944, with Germany facing imminent defeat, Adolf Hitler ordered most of his army to a region known as the Ardennes. Therein lies the small city of Bastogne. On the Main Street of Bastogne was an Allied Army aid station. The station was staffed by an American doctor, Jack Prior, and two local nurses.
On Christmas Eve, the aid station was bombed by German forces. It was known that one of the nurses, Renee Le Marie, was on duty that evening and was killed in the bombing. The status of the second nurse, Augusta Chiwy, was unknown. Whether she lived or died remained a mystery for more than 65 years.
Recognized for her sacrifice and service to the many soldiers she treated, Renee Le Marie became known as “The Angel of Bastogne.” A plaque was placed in her honor near the site of the aid station. On the other hand, it took the curiosity and relentless work of a military historian and author, Martin King, to solve the mystery surrounding Augusta. Through his efforts, Augusta finally gained the recognition she also deserved.
When one uncovers the story of Augusta Chiwy, one finds what may have been the reason for her being lost to the fog of war. Augusta was born in the Belgian Congo. Her father was Belgian. Her mother was from the Congo. Being mixed race, she suffered discrimination where she was born. When she moved to Bastogne with her father, she found her treatment by others to be the same. Despite her compassionate and courageous work as a nurse, she still faced, at times, the scourge of discrimination.
A lesson to be gained from Augusta’s life is one of humility, of pressing forward regardless of being unjustly treated and, ultimately, to act humanely because it is right and good. I know of no book giving an account of her life but a movie exists which I recommend: “Searching for Augusta — the Lost Angel of Bastogne.”
The final story is, of course, the Christmas Story. One can find it in two of the gospel books of the Bible: Matthew and Luke. There also exist Old Testament prophecies foretelling how events would unfold. A story that is fairly well known and broadly available, I won’t attempt my own feeble version. What I will offer is an observation: the story of the first Christmas would not make a good “Hallmark” movie. It wasn’t warm and fuzzy and, at least by human standards, not everything worked out nicely in the end. Therein lies one worthwhile lesson to this story: If you celebrate Christmas, celebrating the original is the best.
Merry Christmas!
A former member of the San Carlos City Council and mayor, Matt Grocott has been involved in political policy on the Peninsula for 17 years. He can be reached by email at mattgrocott@comcast.net.
