Nov. 29’s featured article titled: Planning Commission supports bigger condo development in San Mateo: Commissioners prioritize housing in proposal for five-story, 40-unit site. Wouldn’t it be nice to see “affordable” in this headline? The projects seems to allot 11% of it’s units to low-income rates. By the time the county meets it’s affordable housing obligations we will literally be living on top of each other. Why aren’t we demanding 15% or 20% of the developers who want to make millions building high-end housing in our communities? Why aren’t our local officials demanding more? More affordable housing might mean fewer “Hiring” signs in store windows.
Dennis Keane
San Mateo
