Editor,
I am rebutting the Oct. 16 letter “Here’s the deal” by Ed Kahl.
• “Democrat left caused billions in riot damage and over 20 deaths”: While I don’t condone violence, it is hard to stop this understandable outlet of justifiable anger from Blacks in the name of centuries of racial injustice.
• “Trump’s plan will have a vaccine ready for distribution years ahead of schedule”: Trump’s plan was to admittedly deceive the public while doing nothing for critical weeks, no doubt resulting in needless deaths. Now his false and irresponsible statements are the world’s leading source of misinformation about COVID-19. He has nothing to do with the valiant efforts to produce a vaccine.
• “Democrat governors confining the elderly to virus infected nursing homes”: Really? Did the governors lock the doors? But they really could have used some overall guidance at the federal level.
• The left would “indoctrinate our children with a hatred of America”: I hardly know what to say to this paranoid, delusional nonsense.
I would rather NOT have a president who is a pathological liar, embraces racism and misogyny, has inhumane immigration policies, appears unfamiliar with the Constitution or the system of checks and balances, has laid waste to critical environmental regulations, and seems to care about nothing other than his own personal power. He and his minions will go to any lengths to achieve it, including support for numerous attempts to compromise our democracy. Donald Trump is the man who puts our nation in jeopardy.
Brian Wright
Belmont
