Here’s the deal. If Biden wins, it will be the “Harris-Bernie-Pelosi” presidency and Biden will sign whatever he’s told to. The left will pack the Supreme Court, open our borders and admit two Democrat states to create permanent and corrupt one-party government.
It was Trump, not Biden, who achieved the lowest unemployment rates in 75 years for minority groups. If Biden wins, the left would plunder our economy, indoctrinate our children with a hatred of America and raise taxes to increase Democrat’s power and our dependency on government. Biden fails to condemn Antifa as it uses trucks to dispense riot gear and then stuffs them with stolen goods. It is the Democrat left, not white supremacists, who caused billions in riot damages and over 20 deaths.
Biden’s economic plan would increase taxes and regulations which would reduce jobs, exports, wages and economic growth. Biden would let China, who knowingly spread COVID, resume stealing our technology. He’d undo Trump’s rejection of the Iran deal, a move that enabled an historic peace deal between Arab countries and Israel.
China caused COVID — not Trump. Most virus deaths in the United States were caused by Democrat governors confining the elderly to virus infected nursing homes. Biden has no COVID plan but Trump’s plan will have a vaccine ready for distribution years ahead of schedule. Treatments have already been developed under Trump’s watch to reduce deaths and the severity of the disease.
Hey man, Biden is not the man.
Ed Kahl
Woodside
